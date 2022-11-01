Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. 26,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

