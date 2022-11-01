Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE HRI opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. Herc has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

