Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 430,562 shares.The stock last traded at $29.27 and had previously closed at $28.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 109.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,994 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 52.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 478,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after acquiring an additional 404,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

