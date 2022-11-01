HEX (HEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.06 Million

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion and approximately $5.06 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
HEX Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
