HEX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.67 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $24.67 billion and $5.39 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
HEX Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
