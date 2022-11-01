Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $65.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research increased their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 433,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 316,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,694,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hexcel by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 159,446 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

