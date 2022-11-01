HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $133.48 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. HI has a market cap of $133.48 million and approximately $747,791.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,478.90 or 1.00017128 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008033 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00040836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00044238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022632 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04855734 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $885,769.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

