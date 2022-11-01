HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 530,600 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
HilleVax Price Performance
HLVX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. 315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.54 and a quick ratio of 25.54. HilleVax has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
