Hilton Food Group plc (HFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hilton Food Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 624.96 ($7.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £559.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,525.00. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of GBX 508.57 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.19). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 731.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 964.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HFG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

