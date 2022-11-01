Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Down 10.2% in October

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HLT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.74. 1,785,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.