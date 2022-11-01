Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Update

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 0.4 %

HIFS stock opened at $247.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.51. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $242.99 and a 1-year high of $432.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.