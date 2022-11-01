HireQuest (HQI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 35.01%. On average, analysts expect HireQuest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HireQuest Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HQI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

HQI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in HireQuest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HireQuest by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HireQuest by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

