Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Tops $223.67 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Hive has a total market cap of $223.67 million and approximately $40.18 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.51 or 0.31409269 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 448,436,659 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

