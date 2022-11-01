Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Raised to CHF 58

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLYGet Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Holcim has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

