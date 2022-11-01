holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $57.57 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $57.57 million and approximately $385,746.00 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,587.94 or 0.07737311 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00090433 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00035073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00068590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001740 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000284 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.14025684 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $281,639.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.