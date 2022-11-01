Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Update

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 178,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 80,854 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 901,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HZON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,654. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.