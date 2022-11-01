Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,122 shares during the period. Civeo comprises approximately 1.9% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 24.53% of Civeo worth $89,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Civeo stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 2.74. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.22 million. Civeo had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,156.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at $558,156.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $10,264,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,193.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

