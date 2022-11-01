Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $2.24 Billion Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,505,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 46.9% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 19.45% of Texas Pacific Land worth $2,240,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $64.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,368.85. 1,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,898. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,901.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,680.51.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

