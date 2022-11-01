Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $37.28 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International comprises approximately 0.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Science Applications International worth $37,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.67. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

