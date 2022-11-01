Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $44.92 Million Position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Associated Capital Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Associated Capital Group worth $44,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth $272,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 165.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,400 shares of company stock worth $113,244. Company insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

