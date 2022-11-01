Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 461,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $22,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 34.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of IEP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.11. 12,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,445. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -493.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IEP shares. TheStreet upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

