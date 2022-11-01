Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 25,221 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,221 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $27,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,053,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 358,057 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,042.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,082. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

