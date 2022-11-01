Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 51,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.65. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.09.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.