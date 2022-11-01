Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.