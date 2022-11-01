Howard Hughes (HHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Howard Hughes to post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howard Hughes Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on HHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

