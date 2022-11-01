Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

HWM stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

