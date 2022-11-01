Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.40.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hub Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 120,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.