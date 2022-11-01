Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.25-$10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$4.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $239.37. 451,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.65 and its 200-day moving average is $204.79. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $242.74.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.25.

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

