HubSpot (HUBS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect HubSpot to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $296.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.10. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.78.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

