Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) were up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 18,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,437,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.51 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,680,000. Condire Management LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

