HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMCO. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 18.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 112.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

HMCO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 97,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,353. HumanCo Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

