Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 697,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $8,511,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HII traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.58. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $259.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.