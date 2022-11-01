Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Huntsman makes up 6.4% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 349.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 956.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 979,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 887,188 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 6,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after buying an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 39,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

