Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 11,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 1,923,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,799,086. The firm has a market cap of $136.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 413.54% and a negative net margin of 147.74%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

