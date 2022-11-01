IAMGOLD (IMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$426.30 million for the quarter.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IMG stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,059. The company has a market cap of C$972.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAMGOLD Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMG shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.91.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.