IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Up 5.5% in October

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 871,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.26. The company had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDACORP has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 63.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.