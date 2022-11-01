Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 490,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Identiv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INVE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $269.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.87 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Identiv will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

INVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Identiv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 122,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

