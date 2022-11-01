Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.43 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
