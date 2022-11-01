Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.43 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

