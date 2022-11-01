IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Up 9.5% in October

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in IDEX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.83. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.18.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

