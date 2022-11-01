IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.04-$8.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.18.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IEX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.37. 326,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average is $197.05. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IDEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.