IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $240.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cowen to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.58.
IDEX Price Performance
IEX traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,322,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 49.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 8.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 9.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
