IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $240.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cowen to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.58.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,322,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 49.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 8.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 9.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

