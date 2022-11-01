Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. 6,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,032. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

