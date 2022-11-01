Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after buying an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,495,000 after buying an additional 195,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after purchasing an additional 208,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after acquiring an additional 247,908 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $65.07. 5,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,952. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

