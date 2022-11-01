Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.85. 12,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,989. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.