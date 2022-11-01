Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.78. 8,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.