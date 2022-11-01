Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 121.9% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. 1,259,639 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

