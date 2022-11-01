Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

TXN traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.07. 80,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,059. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.66. The stock has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

