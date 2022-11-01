Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 282,264 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 203.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,264 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,924,000 after buying an additional 1,449,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 356.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,546,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. 74,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,614,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.