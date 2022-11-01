Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 795,527 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 198.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,527 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. 883,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,043,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

