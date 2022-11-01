Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,209 shares of company stock worth $17,905,522 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $92.45. The stock had a trading volume of 760,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498,902. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

